BOISE — Idaho high school seniors interested in being nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program are urged to submit applications by Nov. 2 to the State Department of Education.
Seniors are automatically considered for participation if they will graduate during this school year and they scored exceptionally well on either the SAT or the ACT college admission test between September 2016 and October 2018. The U.S. Department of Education will look at test records in each state and select the top 20 male examinees and top 20 female examinees in each state as automatic candidates.
In addition, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra may nominate up to 10 other male and 10 other female candidates from Idaho based on outstanding scholarship. Students who have not been notified by the Presidential Scholars program of their eligibility and who would like to be considered for a nomination by Superintendent Ybarra should go to https://sde.idaho.gov/events/presidentialscholars/index.html for details on how to submit an application.
Ybarra also can nominate up to five students based on their accomplishments in career and technical education fields. Those students should submit the same materials listed on the website but should note in the self-assessment that they are seeking the CTE nomination.
The arts component of the Presidential Scholars program requires participation in the YoungArts program and uses a separate selection process. There are no superintendent nominations. For more information, go to youngarts.org/presidential-scholars.
All graduating high school seniors currently enrolled in Idaho schools and who are citizens of the United States or legal permanent U.S. residents are eligible to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.