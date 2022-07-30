 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Preservation group honors local historic projects and those who maintain them

Preservation Idaho has, for 44 years, hosted the Orchids and Onions event, an awards ceremony designed to celebrate individuals and organizations that have contributed positively to historic preservation, as well as to bring awareness to those projects that have shown insensitivity to the state’s cultural history.

Second South Market in Twin Falls was awarded with the historic preservation award at the recent event. Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite was also honored, for heritage stewardship, at the 44th annual Orchid and Onions award ceremony, held Saturday at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.

