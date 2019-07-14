{{featured_button_text}}

CURRY — Darrell Buffaloe will give a new presentation about old bank notes at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum, 21337A U.S. Highway 30, halfway between Twin Falls and Filer.

Buffaloe has done research on the notes and will discuss how and why they were used instead of government issued currency. 

Admission is free. For more information, call 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.

