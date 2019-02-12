TWIN FALLS — Nearly one in four teens admit to using a prescription drug that wasn’t prescribed to them, and a recent survey from the Food and Drug Administration shows 3.6 million middle- and high-school students are now using e-cigarettes — vapes — in the U.S.
South Central Public Health District, the Twin Falls School District and the Twin Falls Police Department will offer an information panel about prescription drug abuse and vaping to parents and students in the Magic Valley. It will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pillar Falls Elementary School, 3105 Stadium Blvd., Twin Falls.
The panel will include the following:
A prescription drug abuse health education specialist answering questions about the ris
ks of sharing prescription drugs, how to talk about it with your kids and how to keep prescription drugs out of student's hands
- A tobacco health education specialist answering questions about vaping, Juuls and quitting tobacco
- A member of the Twin Falls Police Department answering questions about the legal trouble a student can face for distributing prescription drugs, taking someone else’s prescription drugs or vaping under the age of 18
“It’s important that parents and teachers know about the newest vaping devices, what chemicals are in them and how dangerous they may be,” Cody Orchard, health district education specialist, said in a statement. “We want to give parents the right tools to protect their kids.”
For more information, call 208-737-5900 or go to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
