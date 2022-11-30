 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prepping for holiday cheer

Preparing the holiday tree

City of Twin Falls employees Raymond Silvaz, right, and Kurt Morris work on installing lights onto the tree Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls. The tree will be lit up after the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank on Dec. 9.

City of Twin Falls employees worked Wednesday afternoon to install lights on the latest Christmas tree in the Downtown Commons. 

The first tree, presented five years ago, marked the completion of the Downtown Commons and the new City Hall. City spokesman Joshua Palmer wrote in an email, "The City chooses trees that are not fully grown because more mature trees are less likely to survive transplanting."

The city has so far had a 100% success rate in transplanting the trees -- including parks, golf courses and other public areas. 

The tree will be lit Dec. 9 after the 2022 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank.

