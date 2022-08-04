Preparing for a plunge

From left, Marissa Astill, Mark Ortiz, Robert Gargano and Meagan Carper pack their parachutes before BASE jumping from the bridge Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN photos, TIMES-NEWS
Finn Astle, a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix, relaxes in the shade next to the water cooler Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Meagan Carper tries on her parachute before a BASE jump Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Carper traveled from Salt Lake City to jump from the bridge. This is her second week BASE jumping.
“It was muddy and the worker was excavating gravel for the roads. When he lifted a load there was a skull sitting on top of the loader bucket,” Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said. “He dumped it out and called 911.”
Meagan Carper tries on her parachute before a BASE jump Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Carper traveled from Salt Lake City to jump from the bridge. This is her second week BASE jumping.