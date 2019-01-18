Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — “My Country. My Voice. My Body. My Choice,” a sign read.

“We are not ovary-reacting,” another sign read.

There were dozens of signs lying on tables in the Student Union Building at the College of Southern Idaho Thursday as people prepared for the upcoming Twin Falls Women’s March.

A.J. Ortega makes signs Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Building in Twin Falls for the upcoming Women's March.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Women’s March is expected to start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Commons. Before the march there will be local artists performing and speeches from women in the community, including: Winnie Christensen, Deborah Silver, Marjorie Gonzalez, Syd Havard, Diantha Leavitt and Denyee Matthews.

Afterwards, participants will walk down Main Avenue to Fairfield Street and back to the Downtown Commons, where there will be free coffee and a chance to mingle.

This year’s focus, “The Women’s Wave,” will honor women who were elected in the midterms, event organizer Monika Dymerski said.

“There is an idea that this is only for women, but we are inclusive,” Dymerski said. “This is a women-led movement, but we want people to feel connected regardless of identity.”

Completed posters for the Women's March sit on a table Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Building in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The movement began in 2017 on the first day of President Donald Trump’s term. This is the first year that the Twin Falls Women’s March is affiliated with the national office, Dymerski said. The march is listed on the national Women’s March website.

CSI senator Nicole Jones said she was initially skeptical of the Women’s March. Now she’s making a sign with the words “Little girls with dreams become women with vision.” “I thought it was only catered to one ideology and that it wasn’t geared towards all women,” Jones said. “But now I think it’s good that it’s here.”

