Preliminary work to begin next month on U.S. 93/U.S. 26 in Lincoln County

SHOSHONE — The initial phase of construction is expected to occur in April on a two-phase project that will rehabilitate approximately 6 miles of U.S. Highway 93/U.S. Highway 26 from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough (milepost 177.5-182.8). This project will improve both the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.

“In the coming weeks, crews will replace irrigation structures along the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan. “This portion of work needs to occur early on in the project, before water is flowing through the irrigation system.”

Replacement of the irrigation structures is expected to last throughout the month of April.

While work is underway, traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the highway. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and plan for delays up to 10 minutes.

Once irrigation work is complete, there will be a break in the project until July, when crews will return to the area and proceed with resurfacing the roadway.

“During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” explained Logan. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”

Western Construction is the primary contractor on this project.

