Preliminary work begins this week on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

SHOSHONE — Work is expected to begin Tuesday on U.S. Highway 93 east of Jerome.

Construction of new lanes will begin north of the Idaho Highway 25 intersection, and continue south past 100 South Road (about 2 miles). This is part of the ongoing U.S. 93 widening effort, which will see the highway transition from two lanes of travel to four to increase mobility and safety in the area.

“The initial phase of this project will take place over the coming month and involve work off of the highway,” said ITD south-central Idaho Project Manager Kenny Lively. “Once that is complete, crews will transition to the second phase which will involve widening of the roadway.”

Highway work will first include construction of a new southbound lane and center turn lane on the west side of U.S. 93. Then, an additional northbound and center turn lane will be added to the east side of the highway.

Few impacts to traffic are anticipated during the project. Motorists will be able to utilize the existing lanes of travel during the first part of construction and then the newly constructed lanes during the second part of construction.

“Although the manner in which we are widening this section of U.S. 93 will allow for motorists to largely travel without interruption, it’s still important for drivers to use caution and watch for workers and heavy equipment when traveling through the work zone,” Lively said.

Idaho Materials and Construction is the prime contractor for this project that is anticipated to be complete by fall of this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0