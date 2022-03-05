Preliminary work begins on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County

SHOSHONE — Weather dependent, work is expected to begin Tuesday on Idaho Highway 75 north of Hailey. Construction for this project will be divided into two phases with initial work focusing on updates to pedestrian ramps and reconstruction of a section of the roadway.

“The first phase of this project will take place over the coming month and involve the reconstruction of sidewalks and pedestrian ramps at McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road to bring them into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards,” said ITD south-central Idaho Project Manager Brock Dillé. “We will also reconstruct a portion of SH-75 near the Big Wood River Bridge to improve ride quality.”

While work is underway, lane restrictions will be in place with signs present to direct motorists through the work zone.

Once initial work is complete, crews will transition to the second phase of construction which will involve rehabilitation of Idaho 75 from Cobblestone Lane to Timber Way. Additional information regarding rehabilitation efforts and traffic impacts associated with the second phase will be provided closer to that work beginning.

“We advise drivers to use caution and watch for workers and heavy equipment when traveling through the work zone,” Dillé said. “We will be working to minimize impacts throughout this project and appreciate the patience of motorists as they travel through the area.”

Western Construction is the primary contractor on this project, which is expected to be completed in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0