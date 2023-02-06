TWIN FALLS — A preliminary hearing for a man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a 2-month-old baby has been vacated.

The hearing for Logan Danial Penner, 19, had been scheduled for Monday but a stipulation to continue was filed Jan. 30 and signed by both a deputy prosecutor from the prosecuting attorney’s office and Steve McRae, Penner’s attorney. No reason for the request was given and a new date for the hearing has not been decided.

Penner is accused in the death after shaking the crying baby and hitting the baby's head on the edge of a crib when the baby’s mother was out of the Twin Falls apartment doing laundry, court records say.

An order issued Jan. 10 by District Judge Roger Harris allows employees of representatives of St. Luke’s Health System to disclose health information to prosecuting or defense attorneys regarding the deceased baby, Peyton Rice, that would normally be protected by privacy laws.

Harris’s order said the court has concluded that the disclosure of such information is necessary for the case.

The baby was treated at St. Luke’s following the initial call on Nov. 25 that he was not breathing and blood was coming out of his nose.

Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs filed a statement in late December that his office didn’t intend to seek the death penalty in the case.

Penner is being held without bond.