Preliminary data shows Idaho Latinos may be disproportionately affected by coronavirus

Not all Idaho health districts may have been consistently tracking race or ethnicity of people from the beginning, even though nearby states like Washington and Oregon have recorded coronavirus spikes in Latino communities. Southwest District Health, which encompasses the county with the most Latino residents in the state, told the Statesman in April it wasn’t collecting the data because it would not provide a “clear picture of the virus’ impact on our communities.”

All Idaho health districts are now tracking race and ethnicity data and reporting it to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr told the Statesman Thursday.

Latinos are Idaho’s largest minority group and face some of the same language barriers and income, health, immigration status and insurance disparities as their counterparts across the country. Latino community leaders previously told the Statesman the state should record race and ethnicity so leaders could assess which areas of the state needed more Spanish outreach.

Margie Gonzalez, the executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, said the preliminary numbers were a “surprise,” given that Latinos are only about 13% of the state population. But she said the numbers likely would be higher if it weren’t for belated efforts to translate material into Spanish.