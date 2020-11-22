Pregnant with coronavirus: Risks are greater, and one Idaho mom has lingering symptoms

“We’ve had very few cases actually need to go to the ICU” Miller said. “We’ve not had huge numbers here, but unfortunately we have had a handful of women need to be hospitalized due to their symptoms, the majority of which have been prior to their delivery. They haven’t been at the time of delivery and needed to be separated from their baby.”

But Miller said it’s important that women know they are at an increased risk simply by being pregnant. In the later stages of a normal pregnancy, shortness of breath can be a common symptom, and COVID-19 only exacerbates that.

“Part of the physiology of pregnancy, and why they may get sicker with the flu, for example, is because they are already having some respiratory compromise,” Miller said. “It certainly places women at a higher risk of becoming hypoxic very quickly. So they can be fine, fine, fine — not fine very quickly. Whereas people who are not pregnant can compensate for that shortness of breath.”

The good news is that if a pregnant woman has the virus, it generally does not transmit to the unborn child. Miller said there have been very few cases of transmission from the mother to the baby. Additionally, there does not yet appear to be any adverse outcome for the babies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}