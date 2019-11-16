TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley has lost a living legend.
John Allen Rosholt, “Mr. Water Law,” retired from his profession when he died on Nov. 5 at his home in Twin Falls. He was 81.
In a community whose sheer existence is based on the availability of irrigation water, Rosholt’s legal expertise was paramount in securing the Magic Valley’s surface water rights.
Rosholt’s death echoed through the community like a bombshell. An overflowing crowd of mourners attended his funeral on Friday.
“It’s a huge loss for the community, for the people,” said water attorney Travis Thompson, with the law firm Barker, Rosholt and Simpson.
Rosholt was a mentor to Twin Falls native Paul Arrington, now the executive director of the Idaho Water Users Association in Boise. Arrington worked in Rosholt’s firm for 11 years.
“His tireless service to the Idaho water user community has helped shape the development and management of Idaho’s water resources — a legacy that will benefit Idahoans for generations to come,” Arrington told the Times-News.
Rosholt led the state’s decades-long water adjudication to make sure everyone’s water rights are recorded and protected by state law, said Brian Olmstead, general manager of the Twin Falls Canal Co.
Rosholt’s analytical skills were unparalleled, Thompson said. His efforts removed a cloud of uncertainty over the title validity of surface water rights in the Snake River Basin.
Before water adjudication, “we didn’t have any protection on what the feds might do in the future,” Rosholt told the University of Idaho’s magazine Idaho Law in 2012.
Community commitments
Rosholt loved Idaho — and Twin Falls — his daughter Kirsten Lehman said. He loved the people, he loved the landscape and he loved the history.
A northern Idaho native and University of Idaho law school graduate, the ardent Vandal fan and his wife moved to Twin Falls in the mid-1960s so he could practice law in the state’s epicenter of agriculture. This was where he found his niche in water law.
To say Rosholt was active his community would be a gross understatement.
“He taught me the value of understanding history, regularly commenting that, ‘We must build on our history to create a better future,’” Arrington said. “He taught me the value of giving back to the community through his dedicated service through the Twin Falls Rotary Club — which he influenced me to join.”
Rosholt built a massive social network that ranged from the political elite to the casual visitor at the family dinner table.
“He made everyone feel special,” Lehman said.
Rosholt leaves his wife, daughters Lehman and Bekki Ann Madron, and son Patrick Rosholt.
Rosholt had three passions — law, family and golf — and was somehow able to balance all three. The walls of his home are filled with plaques, awards and trophies honoring his social, professional and golfing achievements.
Lehman said her father made sure she studied hard in college but insisted she found time for fun.
Her son, Max, remembered his grandfather in an online tribute.
“Even though my grandpa accomplished a lot of things in his time on this earth, in my opinion, his best accomplishment was how he lived his life to the fullest,” Max Lehman wrote. “He knew how to work hard all while enjoying life with a glass of scotch in his hand.”
Madron said her father reminded her to “remember who you are and what you represent.”
The Blue Lakes Country Club was his favorite place on earth, Karen Rosholt said.
He’s been a member longer than anyone else at the Blue Lakes Country Club, said Thompson, who enjoyed swinging a club on the links with his boss.
“He was an invaluable mentor to me, in life and in the law practice,” Thompson said. “I’ll miss that source of Idaho history right down the hall.”
