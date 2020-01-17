TWIN FALLS — Without meteorologists, folks would be hard-pressed to know how much snow has fallen this winter in the Magic Valley.
Deep snowdrifts fill gullies and encase obstacles in the wind’s path while wind-swept fields stand barren against plowed roadways. Ground blizzards continue to plague country roads as Mother Nature keeps the snow moving.
But the lingering effects of recent snow flurries are deceptive.
Precipitation since the Oct. 1 start of the water year has totaled only 2.31 inches at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls. That’s 1.55 inches below average, said hydrologist Troy Lindquist with the National Weather Service in Boise.
A large part of that fell during December, Lindquist said.
A lack of precipitation on the Snake River Plain, however, doesn’t concern most water managers in the Magic Valley. All eyes are on the mountains above Palisades where the snowpack stores irrigation water for the next growing season.
“The snowpack in the whole Upper Snake region is currently normal to a little below normal,” Lindquist said.
But all that could change, Idaho Water Resource Board member Vince Alberdi told the Times-News on Thursday.
“First of all, no two winters are the same,” Alberdi said. “Mother Nature always does her own thing.”
That’s why the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation controls nine reservoirs on the Snake River above Twin Falls. The Bureau’s job is to keep the reservoirs full, but not too full — it must leave room for flood control if needed.
You have free articles remaining.
The reservoirs had good carryover at the end of the 2019 irrigation season, Lindquist said. The entire Upper Snake River system is 77% full.
According to the Bureau’s website, Palisades Reservoir is 90% full and Jackson Lake is 78% full. Closer to home, American Falls Reservoir sits at 68% capacity, while Lake Walcott is 88% full.
Over the winter, the state of Idaho pays canal companies to “wheel” water to aquifer recharge sites. The state’s goal is to pour 250,000 acre-feet into the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer every year during the off-season.
An acre-foot is the amount needed to cover one acre with 12 inches of water.
Murtaugh Lake, on the Twin Falls canal system, is the only recharge site south of the Snake River in the Magic Valley. North of the river, Milepost 31 recharge site on the Gooding-Milner Canal is the state’s “powerhouse” site.
“In regards to recharge, (Idaho Department of Water Resources) has put more than 70,000 acre-feet into aquifer this year,” Alberdi said. Three months remain before irrigation water is diverted from the Snake River to farmland in south-central Idaho.
The long-term weather outlook calls for normal to above-normal precipitation levels, Lindquist said.
“We (water managers) are optimistic,” Alberdi said. “But you wouldn’t be in the game if you weren’t optimistic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.