Praying for snow? Mountains in Southwest Idaho, Oregon could see it this weekend

Women on Patrol

Magic Mountain ski patrollers, from left to right, Clarinda Spees, Lane Daley and Amy Wiesmore, patrol on the run Lucky Piece Friday, March 12 at Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — This weekend may bring the mountain snow that Idaho skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for.

The National Weather Service predicted light mountain snow through Friday, with a more significant storm on Saturday that could stretch into early next week.

“While still too early for details of snow levels and amounts, the mountains of southeast Oregon and Southwest Idaho could see heavy snowfall during this period,” the National Weather Service Boise office said in a press release. 

Light rain and some snow is expected midweek. The weather service predicts that Wednesday will have showers in the valleys, including the Boise area, and light snow in the mountains — around an inch and then 1-3 inches above 5,500 feet. Thursday and Friday are expected to bring colder temperatures and snow showers, mostly in the mountains. The weather service said mountain snow accumulations could be 1-3 inches.

The weekend could bring the heavy snow. 

On Saturday, the National Weather Services predicted snow at all elevations, with precipitation changing to rain in lower valleys by Sunday. The mountain snow is expected to continue through Tuesday. The precipitation could mean minor snow accumulations in the valleys.

Travel through the mountains could be impacted by the snow, the weather service said.

