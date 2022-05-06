 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prayers in the park: Residents come together to celebrate National Day of Prayer at the Twin Falls City Park

National Day of Prayer

With music playing, Xander Ramirez, center, participates in the annual National Day of Prayer held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Twin Falls City Park.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The weather may have been overcast, but the atmosphere at the City Park was nothing less than happy and spiritual as residents and city officials gathered to celebrate National Day of Prayer.

Believers from churches across the Magic Valley gathered to celebrate their common belief: The power of prayer and God.

Suzanne Hawkins, former Twin Falls mayor, began the event by addressing the crowd.

“As a unified group we invite God to be God of our land and God of our nation,” Hawkins said. “God has promised that when we turn back to him, he will be faithful to us.”

Eric Evans was the next to speak and to give the first prayer of the event.

“Prayer can allow us to understand our situations rather than effect our outcome,” Evans said, who then gave a prayer of thankfulness and forgiveness.

Following Evans’ prayer, music was performed as a way to help the crowd connect with God and others. People swayed, clapped and even prayed during the music.

People are also reading…

As the music continued to play, though instrumental this time, many speakers got up to pray for the needs of our city and country, as well as pray for the government, education, the media, churches, and families all over.

Wayne Wright, founder of Wright Physical Therapy, prayed for businesses. As he prayed, he made the point of making sure we are all filled with love.

“As business men, let us show love,” Wright said. “Let us make love our priority.”

To conclude the event, Hawkins spoke one last time, giving the crowd a challenge to talk to someone new who was a part of a different church, as a way to spread the love of God.

She continued on to acknowledge the Republican primary candidates who were in attendance.

“If you want to see this nation changed for God, we have got to elect Godly officials,” Hawkins said.

“We do have others who are running that aren’t Republican,” she said. “Be watching for those people. Watch for people that are not only willing to serve, but who are willing to stand up and say, ‘I believe that Jesus Christ is my lord and savior and that’s going to be the baseline for every decision I make while I am serving to represent you.’”

