Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Twin Falls County

BOISE — One of two Idaho Powerball tickets worth $50,000 was sold in Twin Falls County.

The Powerball draw Wednesday produced two tickets in Idaho that were only a single winning number away from winning the $155 million jackpot. The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that two tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball and are worth $50,000 each. The winning tickets were sold in Twin Falls County and Franklin County along the Idaho-Utah border. The winning numbers were 17, 18, 37, 44, 53, and the Powerball was 18.

“Powerball is the single most recognized brand for the Idaho Lottery and we remain one of the luckiest jurisdictions in the country for winning,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a statement. “We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully for winners and sign their tickets before presenting them for payment.”

In addition to the two large winning tickets, there were 4,190 other winning tickets worth over $30,000 in prizes from Wednesday's draw. With no jackpot winner, the estimated Powerball Jackpot for Saturday evening is $169 million.

