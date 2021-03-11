Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Twin Falls County

BOISE — One of two Idaho Powerball tickets worth $50,000 was sold in Twin Falls County.
The Powerball draw Wednesday produced two tickets in Idaho that were only a single winning number away from winning the $155 million jackpot. The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that two tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball and are worth $50,000 each. The winning tickets were sold in Twin Falls County and Franklin County along the Idaho-Utah border. The winning numbers were 17, 18, 37, 44, 53, and the Powerball was 18.
“Powerball is the single most recognized brand for the Idaho Lottery and we remain one of the luckiest jurisdictions in the country for winning,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a statement. “We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully for winners and sign their tickets before presenting them for payment.”
In addition to the two large winning tickets, there were 4,190 other winning tickets worth over $30,000 in prizes from Wednesday's draw. With no jackpot winner, the estimated Powerball Jackpot for Saturday evening is $169 million.
“Recent research shows that over 50% of every adult in Idaho has played Powerball in the last year. In Idaho, over the past ten years, 380 tickets have come this close to winning the jackpot,” Anderson said. “Another 81 tickets have matched all five of the first numbers but missed Powerball – also missing the jackpot by just a single number. Idaho is a lucky place, for players, our retailers, and most importantly, our beneficiaries.”
Powerball as a stand-alone game contributes an average of $14 million in dividend revenue to the State of Idaho for the benefit of Idaho public schools and buildings each year.
Idaho lawmakers on Wednesday decided to end Powerball in the state after the game sought to include players in other countries.
The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state played by people in the U.S. and Canada.
Idaho was one of the first states to join Powerball in the 1990s. The lottery has since grown to include 45 states, two U.S. territories and Washington D.C. The Multi-State Lottery Association runs the game.
Idaho’s Legislature is dominated by Republicans, but objections to the change also emerged from Democrats. The killing of the bill by a 10-4 vote by the Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee means that the state’s last Powerball drawing will be in August.