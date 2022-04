TWIN FALLS — More than 400 Idaho Power customers are without power Thursday morning.

According to Idaho Power, line interference has caused the outage. Crews were seen repairing lines near Fifth Avenue North and Eden Street North.

Power is expected to be restored by noon, Idaho Power said.

The initial outage alert came at 6:50 a.m., affecting 1,600 customers.

