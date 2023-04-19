RUPERT — A third-generation Minidoka County farmer donated a new 5,000 square-feet building, called the Minidoka County Power Museum, to the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum.

That’s not all: He’s also furnished it with a collection of old tools and farm equipment, along with examples of some of the earliest steam, gasoline and diesel engines.

“I believe, if you give people the knowledge about something they are more likely to feel an obligation to preserve it,” donor John David Remsberg III said.

The new annex, at 99 E. Baseline Rd. in Rupert, will hold an open house in June.

Remsberg started his collection of antique equipment and engines when he retired from farming 20 years ago.

“I had to have something to do and farming had been good to me,” Remsberg said. “I had a museum in mind all along.”

Remsberg’s grandfather, John Remsberg Sr., moved to Minidoka County from Kansas in 1909 and helped settle the original A.C. DeMary homestead, which he then purchased.

In the early 1930s, Remsberg’s father, John David Remsberg, Jr., aquired the farm and later passed it on to him.

Remsberg has passed the farm to his daughter Anna Strauch, who will eventually leave it to her three children to carry on the tradition.

Remsberg began to work on getting permission and constructing the building about three years ago.

All of the displays are in working order and exhibit their natural patina.

“Paint is the nemesis of antiques,” he said.

The museum is laid out in chronological order, starting with the pre-1700s and moving into the 20th century. It includes items like hand tools, animal traps and horse equipment to steam, gasoline and diesel engines that are hooked up to equipment to demonstrate how they were used. There are also examples of early farming equipment.

Many of the displays have information printed with QR codes so the details can be brought up on a person’s cellphone.

Remsberg also hopes to open up a few of the displays so people can climb on the equipment and try it out for themselves.

“The experience is different when people can stand on it and look at it up close,” he said.

Tours for fourth- and fifth-grade students studying history have already been given, and Remsberg has formulated three different tours depending on who the patrons are and how much time they have.

“Everything in here is my favorite,” Minidoka County Historical Society Board Member Ray Stockton said. “There is nothing like it anywhere else in this part of the country.”