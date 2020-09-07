 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power lines down around Twin Falls
0 comments
breaking

Power lines down around Twin Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls Police Car

A Twin Falls Police car.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls firefighters say they are responding to numerous power lines down throughout the city.

A wind warning was in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. And many residents reported power outages after strong wind gusts.

"Please be patient as dispatchers are prioritizing calls," a Twin Falls Fire Department Facebook post said. "Stay inside and avoid any downed lines."

Idaho Power and police are working to prioritize outages.

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News