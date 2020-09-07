Power lines down around Twin Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls firefighters say they are responding to numerous power lines down throughout the city.

A wind warning was in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. And many residents reported power outages after strong wind gusts.

"Please be patient as dispatchers are prioritizing calls," a Twin Falls Fire Department Facebook post said. "Stay inside and avoid any downed lines."

Idaho Power and police are working to prioritize outages.

