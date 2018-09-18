KETCHUM — Work to move overhead power lines underground may impact drivers on Idaho 75 in Ketchum for the next two months, Idaho Power said Monday.
Crews will be installing electrical equipment underground at the entrance to Ketchum and along the west side of Idaho 75, the company said in a statement.
The work is scheduled to begin today and will continue through mid-December in preparation for a new hotel at the southeast corner of Main and River streets, the company said.
Traffic may be slowed intermittently in the construction areas. The work will cross the road in three locations. The project also includes installation of new underground conductors and devices and the removal of the overhead wires in the spring, the statement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.