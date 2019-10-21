TWIN FALLS — Crews continued work to restore power Monday after high winds downed power lines Saturday around the region.
A series of 30 utility poles along U.S. Highway 93 south of Shoshone were knocked over, Idaho Power Co. spokeswoman Melissa Phom said.
Because these poles supported a transmission line, the damage caused two substations to cease operations, Phom said.
Power outages in Gooding, Hagerman and Dietrich were the result of that damage.
“About 14,000 customers lost power throughout Saturday and Sunday,” Phom said.
Crews scrambled throughout the weekend to restore power, with the last 100 coming back online at 2:55 a.m. Monday, Phom said.
The Idaho Power outage line reported small outages remaining in Rupert, Wendell, Jerome and Bliss as of mid-Monday morning, but they were resolved by the end of the day.
With gusts recorded over 60 mph, the Weather Underground website reported, numerous trees were toppled onto roads and onto property.
You have free articles remaining.
“Jerome County had 12 calls for service on Saturday that were related to the storm,” Sheriff George Oppedyk said. “The majority of them were on or near Highway 93 and in the area southwest of the city of Jerome.”
Of those calls, two were fires resulting from downed power lines, Oppedyk said.
Twin Falls Fire Department also responded to calls of downed power lines from the storm, but no fires were caused by those, according to fire marshal Tim Lauda.
Lincoln County deputies assisted Shoshone Police with a number of calls for downed power lines, Undersheriff Jocelyne Nunnally said, but no storm damage was reported in the county itself.
In Blaine County, while snow was a concern, no major weather damage was reported, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Holly Carter said.
With the winter storm season on the horizon, Phom recommends customers call to report any outages.
“Never presume you’re part of a larger outage,” she said, as many of the weekend’s outages involved small numbers of buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.