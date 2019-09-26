JEROME — A free Pound Fit master class will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 Lincoln Ave.
The cardio jam session is inspired by drumming. Participants become the music in a full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and Pilates-inspired movements.
The 45-minute class is designed for all fitness levels.
