FILER — There’s something about a softly clucking hen that just melts my heart.
Some visitors to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds might feel a bit overwhelmed while standing inside the poultry barn — surrounded by crowing, cackling, croaking, clucking chickens. But it’s here where I feel I’m in my element.
I consider myself a semiprofessional poultry judge. I’ve judged chickens, ducks, turkeys and pigeons at several county fairs in Nevada, but I’m far short of being a licensed American Poultry Association judge. So in the presence of APA judge Dawn Lytle on Tuesday, I felt a little out of my league.
Still, there’s nothing wrong with siding with the experts. For this assignment, my editor asked me to bring my own poultry expertise to the table and come up with a list of my favorite fair fowl.
“It’s hard for fairs to get licensed judges because a lot of judges don’t like to judge fairs,” Lytle told me.
Lytle came to the Filer fairgrounds from Oregon to judge the quality shows and showmanship. While breed standards are important, at county fairs, she said, the quality of the birds is much different than what you’d find with professional breeders.
“It’s really hard to judge according to the standard,” Lytle said.
So her judgments were largely based on bird condition instead of the official Standard of Perfection. On Tuesday, Lytle worked the open show in the morning, which was open to any member of the public to enter a bird. In the afternoon, she talked to 4-H and FFA members as she judged their fowl, offering advice on feeding and overcoming obstacles.
After much thought, and without the benefit of handling each bird myself, my favorites weren’t too far off from Lytle’s official winners:
Black copper Maran hen
Lytle’s top bird in the open show was a French black copper Maran hen shown by Zeauxee Heil. This was an obvious choice given the smooth glossiness of the bird’s dark feathers.
“She doesn’t have a broken feather or nothing,” Lytle said.
I favored the Maran hen even though this was a breed I’m unfamiliar with. Again, the overall condition of the bird made her an attractive top choice.
Barred rock hen
Only one youth entered any chickens in the 4-H/FFA quality show: Alexandra Rule, 13, of Kimberly. Rule brought a sex link hen, a barred rock, a silver-laced Wyandotte and a red cochin.
Full disclaimer here: I have a personal preference toward barred rocks. Still, this hen quickly won me over with her feather condition and bright red comb. She also appeared to be a more mature hen than the other chickens in the youth show. I was also quite taken with her personality; she “talked” quietly to me through the bars of her cage while she pecked at some wood shavings.
Rule said she appreciated the judge’s comments, though her birds didn’t do as well in the open show.
“I think they were pretty fair,” she said. “She’s a good judge.”
Bronze turkey hen
“This is my favorite hen that I already judged,” exclaimed Lytle as she approached the pen for the 4-H/FFA show. The bronze turkey hen owned by Karson King, 16, of Filer, had already won a large ribbon in the open show that morning.
For me, it was easy to see why. The turkeys I’ve judged in the past had a tendency toward broken, dirty and missing feathers — which is easy to understand. It’s hard to keep a bird of that size in show-quality condition.
But this turkey hen’s feathers were in great shape, and she could even be an ideal choice for breeding, Lytle said. I quietly agreed.
This was King’s first year showing turkeys, and he hadn’t decided yet whether he would breed this hen.
Becoming a judge
The American Poultry Association requires a two- to three-year apprenticeship for its judges, Lytle said. This includes completing eight assignments with eight different judges and passing a 300-question open-book test and a 200-question test, without the use of a book.
Lytle travels around the world to judge poultry shows, but at the fair, she enjoys teaching children about their birds. King said he was pleased to learn about a defect known as angel wing, which causes the wings to sit strangely on the carcass. Several of the market turkeys at this year’s fair had that disease, and Lytle described how to fix the condition early on with tape.
I’ll work to brush up on my poultry knowledge as I head to judge the Elko County Fair’s poultry show this Saturday. Like Lytle, I may also find some opportunities to teach the younger generations. Which really, is what youth programs like 4-H and FFA are all about.
