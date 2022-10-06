Potato harvest at halfway point

BOISE — The end is in sight for Idaho's 2022 potato crop.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that for the week ending Oct. 2, Idaho’s potato harvest is 46% complete, compared with the five-year average of 52%.

Being a little behind hasn’t concerned industry officials much as the weather remains favorable. For the week of Sept. 25, the harvest was 28% done.

Harvest will wrap up within 2 weeks, said Travis Blacker, industry relations director for the Idaho Potato Commission.

A late, cool spring coupled with sizzling temperatures in late summer appear to have taken a toll on yields.

“We have good quality but a smaller size profile,” Blacker said.

Longtime potato farmer Randy Hardy of Oakley said last month that potatoes don’t bulk up as well during the extremely warm temperatures that southern Idaho saw in late summer.

Blacker said he is trying to get a firmer grasp on how yields will be affected. Regardless, industry officials say this year’s crop will be better quality than last year’s.

Surveys indicate that Idaho growers planted 25,000 fewer potato acres in 2022, an 8% decrease compared with 2021.

In other Idaho crop progress reports for the week ending Oct. 2, NASS said the sugar beet harvest is slightly ahead of the five-year average, with 29% harvested compared to the average of 27%.

Harvest of silage corn is 45%, down from the five-year average of 67%.

Planting of winter wheat in Idaho is 49% complete compared with a 58% average, and alfalfa hay fourth cutting is at 46% compared to 60%.

The dry edible bean harvest is on par with the five-year average, at 84% complete, NASS said.