The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver regular mail on Wednesday, which has been declared a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.
Trump signed an executive order Saturday, a day after Bush's death, directing federal agencies and departments to close "as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States."
Trump had already proclaimed Wednesday a national day of mourning.
Bush will be honored that day with a state funeral, which Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend at Washington's National Cathedral.
The Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity for the day.
“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” an announcement from the agency said.
Times-News subscribers who receive the newspaper through the mail will not receive the paper until Thursday and delivery of the Mini-Cassia Voice and the Magic Valley Messenger will also be delayed.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also close trading Wednesday. The last time U.S. markets closed outside of a holiday was on two consecutive days in late October 2012 because of Hurricane Sandy. The last closure due to the death of a U.S. president was Jan. 2, 2007, when the markets observed a national day of mourning for President Gerald R. Ford.
Twin Falls city offices will also be closed Wednesday for a previously scheduled employee event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.