Post offices have mail collection times for tax day
Post offices have mail collection times for tax day

The Filer Post Office on Main Street.

TWIN FALLS — All southern Idaho post offices will maintain regular customer service hours and collection times on Wednesday — tax day.

The latest collection time in the Twin Falls area will be 6 p.m. at the Pioneer Station, 1376 N. Fillmore St.

Customers who print a mailing label before midnight at the self-service kiosk inside the Pioneer Station will receive an July 15 postmark. Self-service kiosks only accept debit or credit cards.

Customers are encouraged to mail their tax returns early in the day and check the collection times on each box to ensure pick up on Wednesday.

Correct postage is required. First-class letter-size postage is 55 cents for the first ounce and 20 cents for each additional ounce. If you use a larger envelope, first-class postage is $1 for the first ounce and 20 cents for each additional ounce.

If customers want certification that their tax forms are received by the IRS, they should mail the forms using certified mail service.

