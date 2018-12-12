Try 1 month for 99¢
Holiday Shopping Supreme Court

Packages from Internet retailers delivered by the U.S. Postal Service are shown April 13.

 JESSICA GRESKO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TWIN FALLS — Shipping holiday gifts just got more convenient. The U.S. Postal Service Pioneer Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays before Christmas at 1376 Fillmore St. It will also open its dutch door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays before Christmas for customers who want to pick up notified mail or packages.

Consumers don’t have to leave home to ship packages. Go to usps.com to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day package pick-up.

Sign up for Informed Delivery at informeddelivery.usps.com. It’s the postal service’s free daily email preview of what’s coming to your mailbox; check your mobile app, dashboard, tablet or computer.

The USPS recommends the following Christmas mailing deadlines:

Holiday military shipping

  • Tuesday — USPS Priority Mail Express to military addresses, except Iraq and Afghanistan

International shipping

  • Saturday — Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central and South America
  • Tuesday to Dec. 20 — Global Express Guaranteed, depending on country

Domestic shipping

  • Friday — USPS Retail Ground
  • Dec. 20 — First-class mail and packages, and Priority Mail
  • Dec. 22 — Priority Mail Express

For more information, go to usps.com/holidaynews.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments