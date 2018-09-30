Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WENDELL – Law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect after a report of a possible kidnapping attempt Sunday afternoon at Wendell Elementary School.

Sgt. Kelby Cornett of the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office said a girl about 10 years old was at the school at about 1:45 p.m. with her siblings when she said a man stopped his car and told the girl that he knew her and to get inside the vehicle. The girl then fled the area.

The individual is described as a large man, possibly in his 30s, with red hair and wearing a gray sweatshirt. The vehicle is a gray sedan with an Idaho plate on the back, with one tinted window.

While several similar incidents have been reported in the Twin Falls area this school year, Cornett said this is the first one to be reported in Wendell. He encouraged people to call 911 when they see suspicious activities.

