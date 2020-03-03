Portland man injured in I-84 crash near Hazelton
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

HAZELTON — An Oregon man was injured when his car rolled on Interstate 84 Tuesday morning between Burley and Hazelton, Idaho State Police said.

Hovert Lee, 60, of Portland, was going west at 6:22 a.m. in a 2010 Hyundai Accent when he went off the left shoulder near mile 199, overcorrected, came back onto the interstate and rolled several times before resting in the right lane, ISP said.

Lee was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. He was wearing a seat belt.

The right lane of I-84 was blocked for about an hour and a half.

