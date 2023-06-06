Water fun at First Federal Bank Park is going to have to wait awhile, as the splash pad awaits resurfacing.

“If you look at the surface, it’s bubbling and blistering,” said Twin Falls city spokesperson Josh Palmer.

Turning it on in its present condition is only going to make it worse, Palmer said, and the city has decided to wait for repairs to be done.

Palmer estimates it may take more than a month for the contractor to repair the damage, but the city is trying to have the work done as quickly as possible.

“We want it done sooner than later,” Palmer said.

Because there is an apparent defect in construction, repairs will be made by the original contractor without cost to the city, he said.

First Federal Bank donated the park to the city in 2016 and the city is responsible for maintenance.

Palmer said the public’s positive response to the park and the splash pad has been “huge.”

The splash pad at the Downtown Commons was turned on Friday — later than what was expected — because city officials were waiting for a couple of parts.

“We invite people to come on down,” Palmer said.

But there is one word of advice — residents are asked to keep their dogs out of the water features, as that wreaks havoc with the system’s filtration system.

Trying to clean the filtration system clogged with dog hair equates to something like emptying a soggy vacuum cleaner, he said.