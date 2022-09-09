Poor air quality caused by wildfires disrupts Kimberly Homecoming

KIMBERLY — Multiple wildfires in the region, combined with weather patterns, have pushed smoke into the Magic Valley.

Kimberly High School has postponed its Homecoming Parade, originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m., after the air quality index at 11 a.m. showed unhealthy air quality.

Kimberly School District policy requires students and staff to remain indoors when the air quality index shows over 150 parts per million. At noon on Friday, the air quality index was 157, prompting the cancellation of the parade.

School district clerk Cassandra Seabry said nobody wanted to have to cancel the game, but the board policy is clear.

"The entire community enjoys it, so these are not easy decisions to make," Seabry said. "But unfortunately we have to follow board policy, and there's policies for a reason.

"It's all about keeping the kiddos safe."

The Bulldogs’ Homecoming game against Fruitland High School, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday evening, is under threat of being canceled if air quality does not improve.

According to Seabry, the athletic directors from both schools have had phone calls to determine whether Fruitland should make the trip to Kimberly for the game.

Updates will be posted to Kimberly's social media pages as they are available later Friday afternoon.