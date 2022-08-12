Pomerelle set for the 24th annual Pounder

The Pomerelle Pounder Bike Race is returning this weekend. Pomerelle Mountain Resort will host the annual event, one of the oldest bike races in the Gem State.

The mountain will be open to the public for hiking, biking, lift riding and hamburger eating. This event culminates the summer season for Pomerelle, which hosted earlier, private events.

“Though this is a regional event focused on the competitors, it’s also a fantastic time for all guests, young and old to visit the mountain and have fun watching the series,” marketing director Gretchen Anderson said. “We encourage all our regular guests to come enjoy a cooler environment and visit us this weekend during the Pomerelle Pounder.”

This event is produced by Go-Ride and Salamander Racing and is part of the Utah Downhill Gravity Series. Racers and spectators alike will love the challenging course and technical rock garden sections of the downhill races at Pomerelle. The Pounder encompasses an exciting, one-mile trail that descends 1,000 vertical feet.

Online registration has closed. On-site registration will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

The SlopeSide Grill will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for breakfast, lunch and early dinner. Please call 208-673-5525 or 208-673-5599 for more information on public hours of lift access, biking and pricing.