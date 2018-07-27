MALTA — This weekend, Pomerelle will host its annual Snow School Benefit Disc Golf Tournament.
Registration will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the lodge — 961 Howell Canyon Road, Malta — with tee-off at 10 a.m.
The mountain will be open for all guests from 12 to 6 p.m. as well.
Tourney participants can be of any age or skill level. The entry fee is $50 per team of four. A team of only three people is welcome, also.
If you don’t have a team, join one for $12.50.
The entry fee includes access to the chairlift.
There are cash awards for the winners, and additional prizes will be handed out.
Pomerelle snow school instructors will use all the money raised to pay for ski and snowboarding instruction and clinics.
Pomerelle’s Slopeside Grill will be open for lunch and dinner.
For more information about lift pricing, private events and other summer operations, call 208-673-5525 or go to Pomerelle.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.