Pomerelle

Pomerelle's annual Snow School Benefit Disc Golf Tournament is Saturday.

MALTA — This weekend, Pomerelle will host its annual Snow School Benefit Disc Golf Tournament.

Registration will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the lodge — 961 Howell Canyon Road, Malta — with tee-off at 10 a.m.

The mountain will be open for all guests from 12 to 6 p.m. as well.

Tourney participants can be of any age or skill level. The entry fee is $50 per team of four. A team of only three people is welcome, also.

If you don’t have a team, join one for $12.50.

The entry fee includes access to the chairlift.

There are cash awards for the winners, and additional prizes will be handed out.

Pomerelle snow school instructors will use all the money raised to pay for ski and snowboarding instruction and clinics.

Pomerelle’s Slopeside Grill will be open for lunch and dinner.

For more information about lift pricing, private events and other summer operations, call 208-673-5525 or go to Pomerelle.com.

