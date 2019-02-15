Try 1 month for 99¢
Pomerelle

Pomerelle Mountain Resort was forced to close Friday because of snow and high winds. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

ALBION — Pomerelle Mountain Resort is closed until 9 a.m. Saturday — weather permitting — because of high winds and drifting snow, spokeswoman Gretchen Anderson said in an email.

High winds have prevented safe lift operation, and several vehicle slide-offs were reported on the road to the ski resort.

Also, Kids' Day Competition has been rescheduled from Saturday to Feb. 23. Management hopes this move will provide a better all-around experience, with better weather, during Pomerelle's biggest children’s event of the year.

Pomerelle has received more than 33 inches of new snow in the past five days and there are more storms forecasted. 

