ALBION — Pomerelle Mountain Resort is closed until 9 a.m. Saturday — weather permitting — because of high winds and drifting snow, spokeswoman Gretchen Anderson said in an email.
High winds have prevented safe lift operation, and several vehicle slide-offs were reported on the road to the ski resort.
Also, Kids' Day Competition has been rescheduled from Saturday to Feb. 23. Management hopes this move will provide a better all-around experience, with better weather, during Pomerelle's biggest children’s event of the year.
Pomerelle has received more than 33 inches of new snow in the past five days and there are more storms forecasted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.