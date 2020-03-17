Pomerelle closes, Falls2Falls run postponed due to coronavirus

ALBION — Pomerelle Mountain Resort will be closed for the season beginning Tuesday afternoon. The resort made the decision in order to follow recommendations from the government's guidance on limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer, even in open spaces, to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which is caused by the new coronavirus.

"Pomerelle did not want to play into panic or hysteria," the resort's Facebook announcement said. "Besides what better place to be, than in the outdoors, on the mountain, breathing fresh air, getting exercise … in essence God's Country?"

The resort thanked all their patrons who joined them during the season and said they looked forward to seeing their patrons once again in summer.

Falls2Falls Run/Walk

It was announced on MaVTEC's Facebook page Tuesday morning the Falls2Falls Run/Walk scheduled for April 18 has been rescheduled from 7 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17.

MaVTEC said its committee made the decision late Monday to reschedule the event and was following all recommendations from the government regarding the COIVD-19 outbreak.

MaVTEC also stated that those who have already registered would receive an email about what steps participants can take. They also assured those who have not registered to do so to to join in the fun in the fall instead of the spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0