TWIN FALLS — According to the Farmers’ Almanac 2023, the average last-frost date has passed and gardeners across the Magic Valley are starting to kick into gear for spring plantings.

Many people look forward to bees, butterflies, and other busy little insects that start to appear when the weather warms.

The Twin Falls Pollinator Council, which encourages planting of native and pollinator-friendly plants, held its much-anticipated pollinator-friendly plant pick-up, after pre-selling the trays for the last half a year.

Bill Bridges was out representing the council, helping people pick up the trays of native and pollinator-friendly plants that they had pre-purchased over the last half-year.

Bridges, who wears numerous hats around the community, is president of the Idaho Native Plant Society in Twin Falls, and field trip director for the Audubon Society. As he checked names off the pre-sale list, Bridges told the Times-News he loves to spread the word about the benefits of native plants.

“Most of the bugs can’t do anything with cheat grass, mustard, kochia. They just don’t know what they are,” Bridges told the Times-News. “We need to get rid of all of those and go back to the natives. Not just pretty flowering plants, but the grasses, too.”

In addition to providing habitat for all the helpful little bugs that pollinate crops, native grasses and plants require much less water and are perfectly adapted to Idaho’s climate.

Bridges shared an anecdote about an acquaintance who only waters her native plants when needed.

“You’ve got to water them enough for a couple weeks to get the roots going, but once the plants are established, they only need water a few times a summer,” Bridges said.

As of Friday, 125 native perennial plant trays and 75 “cottage” trays of annuals had been sold before the day of the plant pick-up. The council ended online pre-orders earlier this week, and any unsold trays will be at Orton’s Botanical Gardens for their plant sale the weekend of May 20.

The city of Twin Falls adopted a Pollinator Friendly Community resolution in 2019, and committed to two programs: Bee City, U.S.A., and Monarch City U.S.A.

The programs ask communities to commit to being a better steward for pollinators by providing abundant food and water in an undisturbed, pesticide-free environment.

The resolution also created the Pollinator Council, which is one of the recommendations of both Bee City and Monarch City programs.

Steven Paulsen, owner of Native Roots, got involved in the Pollinator Council through his work as a grower, distributer, and consultant for native planting and landscapes.

Boosting habitat for pollinators, Paulsen said, helps a lot of other little critters that play a role in the ecology as well.

“It’s the 3,000 species of native bees that nobody knows anything about that really benefit from all of the activity around monarch butterflies and honeybees,” Paulsen said.

When it comes to landscaping and lawns for homes, Paulsen said he has a lot of interest in how native, drought-resistant plants and grasses can look appealing, while being good for pollinators and easy to maintain.

Traditional grass lawns are “a really funny socio-economic burden that people feel obligated to bear,” Paulsen told said. “There are some unique ways to maintain an aesthetic that is beautiful that creates a lot more function with a lot less input and allows you to participate with your landscape rather than be a victim of it.”