Poll: Idaho GOP voters more hesitant about COVID vaccine

Most Idaho adults say they would receive the COVID-19 vaccine if offered, but a high rate of vaccine-hesitant Republicans may make achieving herd immunity more difficult, according to a report commissioned by the state health department.

The survey collected responses from 500 likely Idaho voters of varying ages between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27. It has a 4.6% margin of error.

In sum, the poll finds that 79% of Idahoans “would either get the vaccine initially or can be persuaded in the future.” Vaccination thresholds to reach herd immunity aren’t yet known, but most experts estimate 80% or more of the population will need to be vaccinated.

Republican voters in Idaho, a GOP stronghold, accounted for most people reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll suggests that around half of nearly two-fifths of people reluctant to accept COVID-19 vaccinations say they’re willing to get vaccinated under certain conditions. Many are waiting to see safety demonstrated among vaccinated family, friends and doctors for shots produced at record speeds. Forty-six percent of people taking the “wait and see” approach said they plan to wait a year or more.