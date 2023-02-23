TWIN FALLS — A 43-year-old woman has been charged with stealing painkillers instead of dispensing them to a resident at an assisted living center where she was employed.

Elizabeth Marie Trent of Twin Falls is charged with illegally obtaining a controlled substance, a felony.

An employee at Heritage Assisted Living of Twin Falls told police in October there was a 19-pill discrepancy between two logs detailing hydrocodone pills that were to have been dispensed to a resident.

Upon being interviewed by police, Trent eventually admitted that she had an addiction problem, records say.

She was released after appearing Tuesday in court, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.