A Twin Falls woman is accused of pointing a gun at a pair of Twin Falls girls Sunday because they were making too much noise.

Jolette Rae Lamkin, 57, faces three counts of aggravated battery after a confrontation in the 2500 block of Paintbrush Drive.

After an adult who was watching the 10- and 11-year-old girls told Lamkin that the girls were playing and she wasn’t going to make them stop, Lamkin came back to the home’s front yard at 12:40 p.m. with a gun and pointed it at the girls and an adult.

A Twin Falls police officer who responded to the scene talked to Lamkin and removed a .380-caliber handgun from her residence. Lamkin told the officer that she was trying to take a nap and the girls were loud, records say.

Lamkin is being held on a $300,000 bond and a judge has set a Sept. 29 preliminary hearing.