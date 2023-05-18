A woman is accused of firing a gun inside a victim’s house Monday and flattening tires on his vehicle during an attempted robbery, police say.

Onnally Suzan Taylor, 28, and Brian Keith McConnell, 50, face charges in the Monday evening incident in which a resident said acquaintances entered his residence on Harmony Road in Twin Falls and demanded money.

When the man refused, Taylor reportedly shot into the house and at his tires.

Taylor and McConnell were later taken into custody, police say, where Taylor was found to have a loaded .22 handgun in her possession.

Both Taylor and McConnell were charged with burglary, attempted robbery and misdemeanor battery, while Taylor, being held on $250,000 bond, faces an additional charge of unlawful discharge of a weapon.

McConnell is held on a $50,000 bond.

Preliminary hearings for the pair have been set for May 26.