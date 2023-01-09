Police: Woman charged after stabbing ex-husband, woman

TWIN FALLS — A woman faces two counts of felony aggravated battery after stabbing her ex-husband and another woman Saturday afternoon, court records say.

Helena Tejeta Herrera, 42, of Twin Falls is accused of entering a vehicle and stabbing the two at about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sparks Street North. They were treated and released at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, police said.

Herrera's ex-husband received lacerations to his neck and back, while the woman was cut on her arm, records say.

Court records say Herrera initially denied guilt but later told police she did it because “he took my kids.”

Court records also show Herrera was involved in a divorce case involving minor children last year.

Herrera was charged with burglary because she entered the vehicle with intent to commit battery, court records say.

A preliminary hearing for Herrera has been set for Jan. 20.