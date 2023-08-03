A Montana woman was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Twin Falls County.

Casey Ann Macnair, 34, of Plains, Montana, was detained after a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the car that was driving on a rim when a tire fell off, the sheriff’s office said.

A report of a stolen vehicle came into dispatchers at 8:30 p.m. and the 2019 Dodge Charger was being tracked on GPS by SIRIUS XM northbound on U.S. Highway 93 near 4088 North. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car accelerated and turned eastbound on Interstate 84, hitting speeds up to 124 mph, police say.

Fearing for the safety of other drivers on Interstate 84, deputies ended their pursuit.

At 8:58 p.m., deputies responded to a report that the vehicle was at 3124 North 3375 East, and a Kimberly Police Department officer also began following the vehicle northbound on 3800 North near Foothill Road.

Macnair again reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, police say, and deputies joined the pursuit.

A tire on the Charger came loose, and a deputy performed a successful PIT maneuver, with the Charger, reported stolen from Riverside, California, coming to a stop in the 300 block of Galena Drive.

Besides possessing a stolen vehicle, Macnair was also charged with eluding an officer.