The Boise Police Department is looking for a vulnerable adult who might be traveling to Jerome, officials say.

Paul Brent Williams, 59, is a white male who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 175 pounds. Police officers are concerned for his safety due to ongoing health concerns.

He has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Boise wearing a gray T-shirt and dark slippers.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2002 dark green Suzuki Esteem with Idaho license plate 1AJB81U. He could possibly be headed to Mountain Home or Jerome, police say.