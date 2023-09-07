A Twin Falls man is accused of holding another man at gunpoint after burglarizing his car, police say.

Tyler Allen Patterson, 29, is charged with robbery, burglary, grand theft and other felonies. He is being held on a $1 million bond after the Aug. 24 incident.

The victim told police he went to his vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Fillmore Street in Twin Falls. When he arrived, he noticed that some items that had been inside the vehicle were lying on the ground.

Then a man approached him, pointing at him his own 9 mm handgun that the suspect had taken from his vehicle, documents say.

The man demanded money and the victim gave him $80, the court affidavit says.

The victim, who was acquainted with the Patterson, told police he recognized him because, despite wearing a mask, he had recognizable tattoos on his neck and chin.

Patterson was apprehended at about 6 p.m. when law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop near Kimberly Road and Locust Street. Patterson fled, throwing a gun in the process, but was apprehended after a short pursuit, police said.

Patterson told law officers that he was upset at the victim and decided to “do something stupid,” records say.

Patterson is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence. In addition, Patterson is charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — that police say they found in Patterson's pocket during the arrest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.