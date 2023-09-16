A student is facing multiple charges after being found with a handgun Thursday afternoon at Jerome High School, police say.

Jerome Police Department officers were told about an off-campus confrontation at about 1 p.m. in which someone saw a gun. Responding officers found a group of students at East Main Street and First Avenue East but didn’t find a firearm.

Officers were then given the names of two students who had left the area, and the pair were located on school grounds. A school resource officer found a gun in one of the student’s waistbands, police say.

There was no violence initiated by the student on school grounds, Capt. Dennis Clark said, adding that the incident shows the importance of school resource officers.

“The communication and teamwork that took place yesterday is exactly how we hope these situations are handled,” Clark wrote to the Times-News.

The student has been charged with possession of a stolen gun, possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and possession of a weapon by a minor, he said.

Investigation continues into how the student got the gun.