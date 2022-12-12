Police seek missing Mini-Cassia teens

HEYBURN — Friends might be a key in providing clues leading to the whereabouts of two Mini-Cassia teenagers who have been missing since Dec. 6, police say.

Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto said law enforcement officers are tracking down leads in an apparent runaway case and are asking people to be on the lookout for the pair, Isaiah D. Rogers, 16, of Heyburn and Tayla Frieburger, 16, of Burley.

“We are exploring all leads,” Bertalotto said, along with speaking with several of their friends.

“I think some of the kids were not telling us the truth,” Bertalotto said. While friends might think they are protecting the pair by not giving law enforcement information that could lead to their whereabouts, they could be putting them in danger, as the two might have limited resources.

And getting the pair home safely, Bartalotto said, is his top priority.

Bartalotto isn’t discounting the possibility that they are still in southern Idaho, but investigators have extended their reach in case they are out of the area, listing them on nationwide databases and talking to out-of-state law enforcement agencies, he said.

The two either aren’t in possession of their cell phones or have turned them off to prevent GPS tracking, Bertalotto said.

Rogers has family in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico and friends in the Logan, Utah, area. He has also indicated he might travel to Nevada if he left home, according to social media posts. They pair might be driving a 2002 silvery, mint-green Ford Taurus with license plate number 4C 47384U.

“In 21 years of law enforcement, I know some kids can be really good at playing hide and seek,” he said, although saying police officers aren’t trying to take this as a game.

“We are taking the matter very seriously,” Bertalotto said, and encourages people to call law enforcement with leads.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and Heyburn and Rupert police departments are working on the case.

The Heyburn Police Department phone number is 208-679-4545 and Cassia County Sheriff's Office phone number is 208-679-4545.