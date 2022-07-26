Police seek info on confrontation at abortion rights protest

TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — Police are seeking the public’s help in an investigation of a confrontation that occurred during an abortion rights protest July 15 at the College of Southern Idaho.
The protest took place at the same time as the Idaho GOP convention.
A post on the Twin Falls Police Department Facebook page Monday asked people with information, video or pictures from the protest to contact Detective Ken Rivers.
Although police are not releasing information during the investigation, many Facebook users have alleged the confrontation involved former state senate candidate Eric Parker, of Hailey, who lost to Laurie Lickley in the May 17 primary.
Parker declined to comment Tuesday.
“My official comment is, ‘No comment,’” he said.
Individuals can contact Rivers at
krivers@tfid.org or by phone at 208-735-7217.
PHOTOS: Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Protesters chant and wave their signs during an abortion rights rally July 15, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Iszabelle Zamora, left, chants Friday, July 15, 2022, while holding a sign that reads, 'All my homies hate the SCOTUS,' during an abortion rights protest at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raquel Juarez takes part in a protest for abortion rights in Idaho on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The protest was held just outside of the Idaho's GOP convention.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
From right, Samantha Silvers and Jaycee Massie hold up a sign while chanting during a protest for abortion rights on July 15 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The GOP's Daniel Moore has a conversation with some of the protesters outside of the GOP Convention on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jaycee Massie chants during a protest for abortion rights in Idaho on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Bailey Blake keeps cool in the shade while waiting for the protest to start Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
