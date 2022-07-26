 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek info on confrontation at abortion rights protest

Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention

Protesters chant and wave their signs during an abortion rights rally July 15, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Police are seeking the public’s help in an investigation of a confrontation that occurred during an abortion rights protest July 15 at the College of Southern Idaho.

The protest took place at the same time as the Idaho GOP convention.

GOP Convention kicks off in Twin Falls

A post on the Twin Falls Police Department Facebook page Monday asked people with information, video or pictures from the protest to contact Detective Ken Rivers.

Although police are not releasing information during the investigation, many Facebook users have alleged the confrontation involved former state senate candidate Eric Parker, of Hailey, who lost to Laurie Lickley in the May 17 primary.

Parker declined to comment Tuesday.

“My official comment is, ‘No comment,’” he said.

Individuals can contact Rivers at krivers@tfid.org or by phone at 208-735-7217.

