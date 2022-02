TWIN FALLS — Police have asked the public's help in finding a missing adult who left her family's residence.

Police said Aryn Reed, 20, left of her own accord and may be in a vehicle with Florida license plates. She may still be in the Twin Falls area.

"If you have seen Aryn or know of her location, please contact Detective Rivers at 208-735-721," police said.

No other information was immediately available.

